Callum Paterson latest: What is Sheffield Wednesday’s position amid Hearts’ interest in the versatile ace?

Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson has been at the centre of plenty of speculation heading into the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday’s versatile Scot is out of contract next summer and given that he’s been down the pecking order somewhat this season, his situation has been subject of interest leading into January.

Hearts were linked with Paterson last month and manager Robbie Neilson then confirmed that he was on their radar.

But what’s the latest?

Given that Paterson is out of contract and Hearts are outside of England, the Scottish Premiership side will be free to negotiate pre-contract terms with the Owls forward from January onwards if they wish.

However, as it stands, Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said they’ve heard nothing from Hearts.

He told The Star last week that they haven’t had an approach from Paterson’s former side regarding a reunion and until then, he’ll just be treating it as speculation. Moore also added that the 28-year-old remains part of his plans at Hillsborough.

Moreover, the Sheffield Wednesday manager recently said that the club are not looking to add another striker to their ranks in January either, which could suggest that they’re holding onto Paterson beyond the transfer window.

Amid links with Everton prodigy Tom Cannon, Moore told The Star a striker addition isn’t on their radar this winter.

Whether that changes if Paterson ends up departing, it remains to be seen. But after stating the utility man is still in his plans and that there’s no plans to add a striker, it seems Moore isn’t planning for a change just yet.

There’s almost certain to be more on the matter as January progresses though given Paterson’s contract situation. He will be free to negotiate pre-contract terms with clubs outside of England after New Year and with him confirmed to be on Hearts’ radar, it will be interesting to see if those links materialise into anything more serious.