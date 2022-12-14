Blackburn Rovers ace linked with Manchester United and more won’t go cheap, says manager

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says that the club won’t sell Ben Brereton Diaz on the cheap in January.

Brereton Diaz remains in transfer headlines as we approach another transfer window.

Last summer, the Chilean striker was linked to a number of clubs; most notably West Ham and Leeds United who’ve both held a long-term interest in the 23-year-old.

And last month, Manchester United were linked in a rather surprising story.

But speaking to Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson has reiterated his side’s stance on Brereton Diaz as we approach January.

He said:

“If it’s a low offer, we will say no immediately. You never know what will happen in football, I’d love for the lad to sign a contract and stay with me.”

Lancashire Telegraph’s report goes on to mention that Rovers received several bids for Brereton Diaz last summer, but that all fell below the £10million mark and so all were rejected.

Brereton Diaz sees his current Blackburn Rovers contract expire next summer and so there’s obviously been a lot of speculation surrounding his future.

The striker seemingly has a number of options as we enter into 2023, with several overseas clubs having been linked alongside Brereton Diaz this year and then also his links with several Premier League sides.

“I don’t know what will happen with him, you don’t know, he probably doesn’t know himself because it’s a difficult question,” Tomasson continued.

Up in the air…

Brereton Diaz and Blackburn Rovers both find themselves in a difficult position. Brereton Diaz will obviously have ambitions to play as high as possible, but Rovers will want to make a good bit of money from his inevitable exit.

Rovers paid decent money for Brereton Diaz back in 2019 and losing him on a free – after he’s become such an impressive player as well – would be criminal.

But at the same time, selling him midway through a promotion-chasing season would be likewise.

It’ll be very interesting to see where Brereton Diaz is paying come the end of January.

Blackburn Rovers return to action v Norwich City this weekend.