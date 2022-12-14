Antoine Semenyo latest: Are the likes of Crystal Palace and Rangers still interested? Could he leave Bristol City in January?

Bristol City have a star in the making in Antoine Semenyo, who’s recently returned from the World Cup where he represented Ghana.

Semenyo burst into life last time round. Under the watch of Nigel Pearson, the 22-year-old netted eight goals and assisted 12 more, featuring 31 times in the Championship across the campaign.

This time round, Semenyo has three goals and two assists in 17 league outings, with injury having kept him out for spells.

Ahead of January, we look at the latest on his Ashton Gate future…

The latest on Antoine Semenyo…

A number of teams have been linked with Semenyo throughout this year. Premier League duo Crystal Palace and West Ham have perhaps been mentioned the most, whilst Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers have both been credited with an interest, as well as Bournemouth among others.

The latest team to be linked though is Fenerbahce. Reports in Europe claim that the Turkish giants are keen on the youngster but BristolLive say that the Robins have yet to receive any contact, from any club, regarding Semenyo’s availability.

Interestingly, BristolLive go on to write that ‘Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Rangers all remain interested’ in Semenyo.

A different report from BristolLive also says that both Celtic and Rangers have scouted Semenyo ‘extensively’ this year, but plays down the probability of them being able to compete with Premier League teams in this particular transfer pursuit.

Last summer, Bristol City were reported to have turned down a £9million bid for Semenyo, but more recently, it was claimed that Rangers were plotting a £5million swoop for the Ghanaian, so what his price tag will be next month is a bit of a mystery.

Pearson has previously alluded to a potential January sale of Semenyo who remains out of contract next summer – the Robins have the option to extend his stay by a further year though.

So BristolLive has confirmed that Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Rangers remain interested, with Celtic obviously long-term admirers of the Bristol City man too.

But whether any club will meet Bristol City’s valuation of the player in January – whatever their valuation might be – remains to be seen.

Also, given Bristol City’s worsening form in the league, the club might fancy keeping Semenyo round until next summer, but that too remains to be seen.