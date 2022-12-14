‘A point outside the play-offs’ – Luton boss Rob Edwards opens up on Watford sacking

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has opened up on his Watford sacking earlier in the season.

Edwards steered Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season. His showing in the fourth tier landed him the Watford job going into this season, but after just a few months in charge, he was sacked.

Last month though, Edwards landed the Luton Town job after Nathan Jones left for Southampton, and he tenure got underway last weekend.

The Hatters lost away at Middlesbrough, but Edwards has the chance to claim his first win this weekend when his side host Millwall.

And speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend, Edwards said of his Watford exit:

“I don’t think we even had the opportunity to fail in 10 league games.

“We were a point outside the play-offs or whatever and starting to get players fit again but look, it’s done and I’m comfortable with it.

“I’m fully focused at Luton Town now and if that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be here and I’m really really pleased that I am.”

Watford replaced Edwards with Slaven Bilic almost immediately and they currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table.

Luton Town meanwhile took their time before appointing Edwards, but many think it’ll prove to be a solid appointment – the Hatters currently sit in 13th place of the table and have won just one of their last seven in the league.

A tough one to take…

Even by Watford’s standards, Edwards’ sacking seemed very abrupt and very harsh.

His appointment was meant to be their last managerial appointment for a while with Edwards looking like a long-term appointment, but it was the opposite.

Still, his Watford sacking hasn’t hurt his reputation as a coach and he’s since landed a very exciting job at Luton Town.

The visit of Millwall this weekend is a great chance to get his first points on the board with the Lions having been poor away from home all season.

It’ll certainly be a tough game, but a win for Luton Town could put them back on a positive run of form ahead of the busy festive period.