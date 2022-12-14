‘It’s difficult to back them in this one’ – Birmingham City v Reading prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Reading in the Championship on Friday night.

Birmingham City are back at St. Andrew’s for the first time in over a month as they prepare to face Reading on Friday.

The Blues’ made their return to Championship action against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last weekend, playing out a stalemate 0-0 draw with the Tangerines. It leaves John Eustace’s side sitting in 14th coming into this weekend’s fixtures, but a win would lift them all the way up to 7th at full-time.

They face a Reading side who have halted their tricky run with back-to-back wins though, pushing themselves back towards the play-offs.

Paul Ince’s side picked up an impressive win against in-form Coventry City to move themselves back up to 8th. It means they’re only two points away from the top six, and victory over the Blues would move them into 5th.

Now, ahead of this Friday’s clash, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“I don’t think anyone had Birmingham City and Reading down as play-off dark horses at the start of the season. It’s a huge achievement for both sides to be within touching distance of the top-six coming into Christmas, so huge credit goes to Eustace and Ince for that.

“This game is a tough one to call too. Under the lights, you get the feeling the hosts could have the edge. It’s been a long time since the Blues have been at home, so an excited crowd could give them the edge on Reading.

“Reading have the wind in their sails though, so I can see them coming away with something. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Reading

Luke Phelps

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by both teams this season – both are perhaps higher in the table than their fans would’ve expected them to be at this stage of the season, but can be inconsistent.

“Birmingham City are very difficult to beat but they’re lacking a bit of killer instinct in the final third. Reading meanwhile are maybe lacking the same, and their -6 goal difference is definitely a cause for concern in their bid for promotion.

“Also, Reading are terrible on the road. It’s difficult to back them in this one but I also don’t really fancy Blues in this one, so I’ll say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Reading