‘A drab affair’ – Coventry City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Coventry City host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Coventry City go into this game in strong form, having won four of their last five in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side though lost 1-0 away at Reading in their first game back last weekend and find themselves in 15th place of the Championship table ahead of this one.

Swansea City meanwhile sit in 10th place of the table.

They lost at home to Norwich City last weekend and are now winless in their last six Championship games, but the Swans remain just three points outside the top-six.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is an interesting match up between two sides who I think will be in and around the top 10 come the end of the season.

“Coventry City are quite strong on home soil but they don’t seem to score too many goals when hosting games, and Swansea City are quite strong on the road too.

“I think this game will either be a drab affair or one with plenty of goals – in the end though, I think it’ll be a draw, as there’s very little to split these two teams in terms of quality.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-2 Swansea City

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

James Ray

“After losing to Reading last time out, Coventry will be determined to get themselves back to winning ways. After given their impressive home record of late compared to Swansea City’s disappointing away form, the hosts could just have the edge.

“Russell Martin’s side can beat anyone in this league on their day but if they’re to achieve something meaningful this season, they simply have to stop being so hot and cold.

“This is a tough game though and I can see their wait for a win continuing here. I’m backing the home side.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Swansea City