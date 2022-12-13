West Brom quiz: Do these 15 EFL stadiums hold more or less than The Hawthorns?

Carlos Corberan and his players gave West Brom fans a night to remember last night, after coming from behind to beat Sunderland 2-1.

It marks West Brom’s fourth-straight win in the Championship. The dark days of Steve Bruce now look long gone as Corberan continues to instil a newfound belief into the club.

West Brom sit in 17th place of the table and return to The Hawthorns to take on Rotherham United this weekend.

But how much do you know about the Baggies’ iconic stadium, and their Championship rivals’ stadia?

Try your hand at our latest West Brom quiz and see if you can score 100%!