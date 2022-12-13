West Brom move? Huddersfield Town stay? The likeliest outcome for Jon Russell as the January window nears

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell’s immediate future has been the subject of speculation leading up to the January transfer window.

West Brom have been credited with interest in the former Chelsea youngster amid the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, but it remains to seen just how his situation pans out this winter.

Now though, with the January window nearing, we assess the possible outcomes and pick which could be the most likely…

Huddersfield Town stay?

While it’s obviously not completely out of the realms of possibility, it does seem highly unlikely that Russell will still be a Huddersfield Town player by the time the January transfer window is done and dusted.

Prior to the links with West Brom, reports said he had been omitted from the side amid an impasse in contract talks.

Since then, Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham has seemingly green-lighted a winter exit for Russell by saying that he hopes a solution can be found in January, adding that he feels he can’t hold talents like Etienne Camara and Brahima Diarra back from the first-team any longer.

A stay at the John Smith’s Stadium seems highly unlikely for Russell.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

West Brom move?

A winter exit seems the most plausible outcome for the midfielder and in turn, with West Brom linked, that could open the door for Carlos Corberan to reunite with Russell.

It was the Spaniard who gave the 22-year-old his first shot in the senior side at Huddersfield Town and he put in a string of impressive performances for the side, so a reunion could be best for Russell.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if a move to The Hawthorns pans out. But, with the London-born ace free to leave Huddersfield and the Baggies said to be keen, it seems there could be a good chance of a deal being struck.