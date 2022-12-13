Watford keen on January deal for Moroccan international

Watford are interested in Bari and Morocco striker Walid Cheddira, according to Italian publication Tutto Udinese.

Watford have impressed this season, sitting in 5th place in the Championship table after 22 games played. They may already be looking towards the January transfer window as a way of adding to their squad in the hopes of bolstering their options and mounting a charge on the top two.

Slaven Bilic is blessed with a plethora of options all over the pitch, yet they may be looking to address their lack of firepower in the number nine position next month.

One such player they have identified as a potential target is Bari’s Cheddira, and the report from Tutto Udinese states that the Hornets could make an offer as early as January.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals in 15 games in all competitions for the Italian side and he is currently out representing his country at the World Cup.

Morocco are preparing for a World Cup semi-final in midweek, although they won’t be able to call upon Cheddira after his two yellow cards against Portugal in the last round. If they can work a miracle and bypass holders France, he could return for the final against Argentina or Croatia.

A solid addition to the Watford ranks…

With Josh King and Emmanuel Dennis leaving over the summer following their relegation, Keinan Davis and Vakoun Issouf Bayo were brought in to fill the void. However, with Bilic overseeing his first window in charge at Watford he could look to mould the side how he likes.

This would mean signing players to come straight into the starting eleven and Cheddira could do just that. He is a proven goalscorer in Italy and so could be a solid addition to the Watford ranks should they secure a deal in the coming weeks.

Watford will be keeping an eye on the forwards escapades in the World Cup and upon his return to domestic action with Bari before making a decision. But he may have already done enough for them to make their move.