Update emerges on Norwich City man’s situation with loan club amid cut-price transfer hopes

Norwich City will not be letting Galatasaray sign Milot Rashica on a cut-price deal this summer, a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik has said.

Norwich City snapped up Rashica in the summer of 2021 ahead of their return to the Premier League and it was hoped that the Kosovan could help them in their bid to finally retain their top-flight status.

However, he was unable to make an impact at Carrow Road and ultimately left on a temporary basis in the summer.

Galatasaray snapped him up on loan for the 2022/23 campaign and since then, he’s managed two goals and two assists in eight outings for the Turkish giants.

Now, a fresh update on his position with his loan club has emerged.

A report from Fanatik states that Galatasaray had hoped to look into a longer term deal in January but Norwich City are not interested in letting him go in a cut-price deal this winter. As a result, Gala could look at a second loan deal for next season.

Does Rashica have a long-term future at Carrow Road?

After such an underwhelming first season with Norwich City and given his own ambition to play top-flight football, it would be a bit of a surprise to see a revival for Rashica at Carrow Road.

He’s seemingly making a good impression out in Turkey too and given Galatasaray’s interest in something longer term, it does seem as though his future lies away from Norfolk.

Rashica is under contract with the Canaries until the summer of 2025, so a return isn’t completely out of the question, but it would be a surprise for those at Carrow Road.