The 4 players linked with Derby County ahead of January and the likelihood of each deal happening

Derby County have already been linked with a string of players ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Derby County are still in a position to scrap for an immediate return to the Championship this season, sitting in 7th as it stands.

However, Paul Warne will know that a new face or two this winter would certainly boost their bid to move clear of the chasing pack and move towards the upper echelons of the division.

With that in mind, we look at four players who have been linked with Derby County ahead of January and assess the likelihood of each move…

Clark Robertson

The Rams were linked with an ambitious move for former Warne favourite Robertson earlier this month. The centre-back played under the boss’ guide at Rotherham United and a reunion has been rumoured.

However, Danny Cowley has played down the links and the centre-back is a key player for a play-off rival in Portsmouth.

Is a move likely?

It would certainly be a strong signing for Derby County and given his previous success under Warne, it isn’t all that far-fetched that he plays under him again in the years to come.

That said though, it would be a surprise to see him leave Portsmouth for a direct play-off rival. This seems a little too optimistic.

Adam Idah

Warne was mentioned as an Idah admirer earlier in the season and now that he’s fit again, it was claimed that the Canaries could allow him to make a winter loan exit to kick his career back into action after an extended spell on the sidelines.

Game time has been limited at Carrow Road, with Idah only making his return to action off the bench vs Swansea City at the weekend.

Is a move likely?

Idah could certainly benefit from a winter loan move, so it’s feasible that he makes an exit.

Derby County already have James Collins, David McGoldrick and Will Osula as options at striker though, and Lewis Dobbin can be deployed up top too. If Idah isn’t guaranteed minutes with the Rams, Norwich City might not favour a move, so it might be best that he heads elsewhere.

If he will be offered good game time at Pride Park though, this seems a realistic deal.

1 of 15 How old was Tom Huddlestone when Derby County sold him to Spurs for £4.23m in the 2005/06 season? 17 18 19 20

Duane Holmes

Huddersfield Town signed Holmes from Derby County in January 2021 and reporter Alan Nixon stated at the end of November that the Rams were interested in a reunion, with Sheffield Wednesday also linked.

This is despite the fact he’s still been playing a pretty prevalent role with the Terriers, notching up 21 Championship appearances.

Is a move likely?

Given the nature of his departure and the fact he still plays regularly for Mark Fotheringham’s side, this one looks unlikely.

Curtis Nelson

Last but not least is Cardiff City centre-back Nelson, who earlier mentioned reporter Nixon stated that was one Warne’s transfer radar for January earlier this season.

He’s seen limited game time with the Bluebirds this season and his deal is up at the end of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprised if it turns out that his future lies away from South Wales.

Is a move likely?

Given his situation and the slightly limited options at the back for Derby County, this is one that seems feasible. However, Warne wasn’t hesitant in dismissing the links when they first emerged, seemingly bringing an end to the chances of a move.