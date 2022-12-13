The 3 players linked with Middlesbrough ahead of January and the likelihood of each deal happening

Middlesbrough are no strangers to spending a bit of cash in the January transfer window, and this coming January may be no different.

Michael Carrick is having a positive impact on his new side. Now six league games into his tenure, Carrick has overseen wins in four of those, with Boro now sitting in 12th place of the table and four points outside the top-six.

A top-six push looks to be very much on the cards for Middlesbrough after their torrid start to the season. But Carrick will surely want to bring in one or two names next month and start putting his own stamp on this side.

Here we look at the three players who’ve been linked with Boro ahead of next month, and discuss the likelihood of each deal happening…

Ross Stewart

Middlesbrough were linked with a surprise swoop for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart at the end of last month.

The Scot is out of contract next summer although the Black Cats have the option to extend his stay by a further year. Reports though had suggested that Sunderland would look into selling him next month given his contractual situation.

Is a deal likely to happen?

This one seemed like a far-fetched move from the off, and recently, Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that Stewart wants to stay at the Stadium of Light.

So a Middlesbrough move for Stewart looks like an unlikely outcome in January.

Cody Drameh

Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh has been tipped to leave the club on a permanent basis next month.

TEAMtalk have claimed that Middlesbrough and Norwich City are among the teams keen, with a handful of Premier League sides also said to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

Is a deal likely to happen?

Tommy Smith has been Carrick’s first-choice right-back so far. He’s been solid at the back though a player with Drameh’s energy and youthfulness could provide some good short and long-term cover for the 30-year-old Smith.

But it doesn’t seem like this one would come cheap – Swansea City have seemingly been priced out of a move for Drameh already, and with Premier League teams keeping watch, a move for Drameh could quickly become a costly pursuit for Boro.

Middlesbrough may have money to spend but whether a new right-back is a priority for Carrick seems debatable.

Dan Barlaser

Football Insider have recently linked Middlesbrough alongside Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser.

The former Newcastle United youngster shone in League One last season, raking up 15 goals contributions across the campaign, with eight (two goals and six assists) to his name so far this season.

Is a deal likely to happen?

This is the type of signing that you could see coming to fruition – Boro could really do with a creative goal-scorer and goal-creator in the middle of the pitch and Barlaser fits the bill in that sense.

Rotherham though have been really firm on player sales this season. Last summer when a number of teams were looking at Barlaser and others, previous boss Paul Warne said that nobody was going anywhere.

Matt Taylor is the man in charge now but it seems unlikely that that player stance would change.

Boro will need to put money on the table for this one to come to fruition, and a lot of money at that.