Sheffield Wednesday continuing discussions over potential January swoop for Sheffield United man

Sheffield Wednesday are still discussing a potential move for Sheffield United starlet Hassan Ayari, Darren Moore has told The Star.
Sheffield Wednesday raised some eyebrows when they brought young Blades forward Ayari in on trial earlier this season.
The Tunisian youth international’s situation has been subject of speculation leading up to the January transfer window. He was recalled from a loan stint with Scarborough Athletic and he appeared for Wednesday’s U21s shortly after, with Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom stating the youngster first showed an interest in leaving back in the summer.
Things have gone quiet on that front recently though, but Owls boss Moore has now been quizzed on the matter again.
As quoted by The Star, Moore said that Ayari performed ‘really well’ during his time with the club and they are still ‘having discussions’ about his situation. here’s what he had to say:
“He’s been another one that’s done really well when he’s been with us.
“It’s difficult for players when they come in on trial and have to stake a claim, but he’s had a good time with us and enjoyed being here.
“We like what we see of him, but he’s not our player. So we’re having discussions about him and where he’s at.
“Like I say, he’s come in and done well, but he’s not our player – we just got an opportunity to have a look at him.”
A winter move awaits?
It does seem as though Ayari’s long-term future lies away from Bramall Lane, and although the cross-city move to Hillsborough isn’t one that many make, it could suit all parties.
Moore looks to be a fan of the youngster after his trial but it remains to be seen if a move materialises as they weigh up their intentions regarding the player.
Regardless of whether or not it’s Wednesday that sign him though, it does look as though he’ll be taking the next step in his career away from Sheffield United. He’s a promising talent but after making it clear he sees his future away from the Blades, Heckingbottom and co will likely open the door for him to head for pastures new.