Sheffield Wednesday continuing discussions over potential January swoop for Sheffield United man

Sheffield Wednesday are still discussing a potential move for Sheffield United starlet Hassan Ayari, Darren Moore has told The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday raised some eyebrows when they brought young Blades forward Ayari in on trial earlier this season.

The Tunisian youth international’s situation has been subject of speculation leading up to the January transfer window. He was recalled from a loan stint with Scarborough Athletic and he appeared for Wednesday’s U21s shortly after, with Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom stating the youngster first showed an interest in leaving back in the summer.

Things have gone quiet on that front recently though, but Owls boss Moore has now been quizzed on the matter again.

As quoted by The Star, Moore said that Ayari performed ‘really well’ during his time with the club and they are still ‘having discussions’ about his situation. here’s what he had to say:

“He’s been another one that’s done really well when he’s been with us. “It’s difficult for players when they come in on trial and have to stake a claim, but he’s had a good time with us and enjoyed being here.

“We like what we see of him, but he’s not our player. So we’re having discussions about him and where he’s at.