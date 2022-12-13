Sheffield United boss makes revelation over summer target who has now joined Championship rivals

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said the club could have only done a summer deal for Ismael Kone if they sold players.

Sheffield United were heavily linked with a move for Kone in the summer transfer window, but the move failed to materialise.

He was looked at as a potential Sander Berge replacement when it seemed the Norwegian was heading for the exit door, but after agreeing to travel over and complete the move, the Blades pulled the plug when it transpired that Berge would be staying.

Since then, Kone has completed a move to Championship rivals Watford. The Hornets announced the deal earlier this month ahead of January.

Now, with Kone now off the market, Blades boss Heckingbottom has been quizzed on the situation.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United manager was coy on whether or not Kone was on their radar ahead of January but confirmed that they were only able to do a summer deal if players were sold.

“We’ll never know because we never got to that point. We’ll never know,” he said when asked if Kone would have been a winter target.

“He’s someone you guys all know about and we spoke to him in the summer. We were looking to do something but financially we could only do it if we sold players. I didn’t want to sell but I knew there was a possibility. What could have been.”

‘What could have been’…

Sheffield United will be hoping that they’re not left regretting missing out on Kone, especially to a divisional rival in Watford.

He’s a player with a bright future and he certainly would have made good a solid replacement for Berge in the long-term. His ability to play as a defensive or central midfielder combined with his composure on the ball saw him catch the eye in his brief appearances for Canada at the World Cup.

It seems the Blades’ attention will have to turn elsewhere if they want to identify a suitable Berge replacement though, so it will be interesting to see just who appears on their radar after Kone’s move to Watford.