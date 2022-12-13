Sheffield United boss gives injury update on Manchester City loanee

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has given an update on the injury to midfielder Tommy Doyle, in an interview with The Star.

Sheffield United have performed exceptionally well over the course of the season so far and sit 2nd in the table after 22 games played. There was a blip in form throughout October but they have got themselves back on track in recent weeks.

However, since November 1st they have been without Manchester City loanee Doyle. The 21-year-old was quickly establishing himself as a regular in the Blades first-team but a calf injury has kept him out of action for the club’s last five games.

The only saving grace is that despite being injured for six weeks, the World Cup break resulted in him missing only a handful of fixtures. Now, he looks set to return in the coming weeks, with manager Heckingbottom providing an update to The Star this week.