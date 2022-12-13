Sheffield United boss gives injury update on Manchester City loanee

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has given an update on the injury to midfielder Tommy Doyle, in an interview with The Star.
Sheffield United have performed exceptionally well over the course of the season so far and sit 2nd in the table after 22 games played. There was a blip in form throughout October but they have got themselves back on track in recent weeks.
However, since November 1st they have been without Manchester City loanee Doyle. The 21-year-old was quickly establishing himself as a regular in the Blades first-team but a calf injury has kept him out of action for the club’s last five games.
The only saving grace is that despite being injured for six weeks, the World Cup break resulted in him missing only a handful of fixtures. Now, he looks set to return in the coming weeks, with manager Heckingbottom providing an update to The Star this week.
“Tommy trained this week, so it’s just fitness for me,” he said.
“He’s medically fit, he’s moving really well and looking good in training. But he’s only had a couple of days with us and we want to get him back to the levels of fitness he was at before.”
A huge boost for Sheffield United…
Doyle was becoming a key player for Heckingbottom’s side and although the injury saw him out of the team and results swing back in their favour, Sheffield United will want to get him back in the first-team as quickly as possible to help their chances of a top six finish.
However, as the Blades boss states, they won’t want to rush him back into contention if he is not fully fit. This could aggravate the injury and cause more harm than good for the on loan Manchester City man.
Sheffield United travel to 22nd placed Wigan Athletic next Monday and although this could be too soon to see Doyle return to the fold, there may be a place on the bench for the youngster should Heckingbottom see fit.