Report reveals whether or not Sunderland loan man will be recalled in January

Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms will not be recalled in January by parent club Everton, according to a report from The Athletic.

Sunderland fought off interest from several other Championship clubs to secure the signing of Simms in the summer, with Everton loaning out the striker to the Stadium of Light for the entirety of the season.

Since making the switch to the north-east the 21-year-old has scored five goals and registered two assists in 14 appearances, 12 of which have been starts. A solid tally for a man playing in the second tier for the first time in his career.

With Simms finding the net semi-regularly for Sunderland, there has been speculation around a possible recall back to Goodison Park. Everton are struggling for goals with striker trio Neal Maupay, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon, and so could be looking to the January window for reinforcements, or to recall loanees.

However, according to The Athletic, the Toffees plan to keep Simms at Sunderland for the rest of the campaign and will not recall him next month.

A huge boost for Sunderland…

In star striker Ross Stewart’s absence, Simms has stepped up to the plate. Although not overly prolific for the Black Cats, he has been impressive and so remaining at the club beyond the up and coming winter window bodes well for Tony Mowbray’s side.

It is not surprising to see speculation surrounding Simms going back to Everton given his form, but it would be far more beneficial for all parties for the player to continue playing regularly in a competitive league rather than likely being used in rotation at his parent club.

Sunderland are ultimately aiming for a place in the top six come the end of the season and Simms will be a huge part in helping them achieve that feat. To have him at their disposal until the end of the season at least will only help their cause.