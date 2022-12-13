Portsmouth man attracting transfer interest – contract expiring at the end of the season

Portsmouth right-back Kieron Freeman is on the radar of League Two side Mansfield Town, The News has said.

Portsmouth man Freeman has seen limited game time in the first half of this season despite Danny Cowley’s injury problems on the right-hand side of defence.

Joe Rafferty is a long-term absentee and Zak Swanson has only really come into the starting XI since October.

Even still, Freeman has only played six times across all competitions, with four of those appearances coming in the EFL Trophy. His contract is up at the end of this season too, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if his Fratton Park spell comes to an end in 2023.

Now, as per a report from The News, the former Sheffield United man is drawing interest from elsewhere ahead of January.

They write that League Two promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town are keen on bringing Freeman in this winter. Nigel Clough was interested in the summer but a move failed to materialise for Freeman, who is said to be open to a move to the East Midlands.

Best for all?

Freeman’s lack of game time over the first half of the season won’t be doing him any favours. At 30, he’ll know that he wants to get as many minutes under his belt as possible and given the lack of action despite Pompey’s injuries, it seems highly unlikely he’ll be getting back into the side at Fratton Park.

His versatility and extensive experience of the EFL would make him a good addition for Clough’s Stags, so they’ll be hopeful of striking a deal.

A fresh start this winter looks to be best for all, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.