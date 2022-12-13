Oxford United midfielder joins League Two club on trial ahead of potential loan move

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has confirmed Oisin Smyth is on trial with a League Two side as they look to find him a loan move for the second half of the season.

Oxford United moved to bring Northern Irish prodigy Smyth to the Kassam Stadium almost a year ago in January 2022.

He had become an important player for Dungannon Swifts, managing nine goals and 11 assists in 105 games. However, since then, he’s not been able to impose himself on the first-team picture under Karl Robinson.

Smyth has made just two appearances this season and hasn’t played once in League One.

Now, Robinson has revealed the U’s hopes for Smyth with the January transfer window on the horizon.

As quoted by the Oxford Mail, the Oxford United boss revealed that Smyth is now on trial with a League Two club ahead of a potential loan move this winter. The club are remaining patient with his development and a fourth-tier loan would be the ‘perfect plan’. He said:

“Oisin has been signed as an 18-month project, a little bit like Sykesy [Mark Sykes] was.

“We got a little bit of criticism for him being in and out, and in the wilderness. By the end of it, the process worked.

“Oisin is still not where you’d expect with Lewis Bate, Cameron Brannagan, Marcus McGuane and people like James Henry – where he sits right now is behind that group.

“Oisin is still in a development phase, he’s been on trial with a League Two club this week because nobody knows of him.

“He’s gone to a League Two club to see if they want him in January, and ideally that would be the perfect plan for him – to go to League Two for the rest of the season.”

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Best for Smyth?

Fans are keen to see Smyth given a chance in the senior side at the Kassam Stadium but it doesn’t look as though he’s going to force his way into Robinson’s thinking just yet.

At 22 and with a solid amount of senior experience already to his name, it makes sense to give him regular minutes elsewhere. A League Two stint could give the Northern Ireland U21 international a good chance to make a name for himself on these shores.

That could boost his chances of a first-team role with Oxford United heading into the 2022/23 season, so it will be interesting to see if the unnamed League Two side look to strike a deal after his trial.