Opinion: This manager would be ideal for MK Dons after Liam Manning’s sacking

MK Dons relieved head coach Liam Manning of his duties on Sunday following a run of bad results which saw the Dons drift six points from safety in League One.

There are a number of suitable replacements; however, here we take a look at one of the most likely candidates for the job – Darren Ferguson.

A controversial option, for sure, but the former Manchester United midfielder has proved his ability to deliver in League One. He has brilliant credentials at this level and across the rest of the Football League, gaining him recognition as one of the most successful Peterborough United managers ever.

Ferguson has managed the Posh on three occasions, winning promotion to the Championship within each of those reigns. Between 2007 and 2009 he led his Peterborough United side to successive promotions from League Two to the Championship.

He has been the man for Posh to call upon when they need it most, and with good reason. The 50-year-old guided them back to the Championship in 2011 and again in 2021. Four promotions and an EFL Trophy title in 2014 has written Ferguson into the history books at London Road.

Aside from his work at London Road, he guided Doncaster Rovers back to League One in 2017 and solidified their spot in the third tier the following campaign.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Ferguson has been known to occasionally attend MK Dons fixtures, including the Dons’ 4-1 thumping at home against Plymouth Argyle back in October. His potential interest in and knowledge of the job could prove to be a key driving factor in the Dons’ decision over a new boss at Stadium MK.

The Scotsman is the son of the great Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 53 major trophies in his managerial career including 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United. Much like his father, Darren has a more hot-headed approach to management which has seen him great success over the years with bouncing clubs back to where they belong.

Ferguson could be just what the Dons need right now: a free manager with an archive of success at the same level as the Dons currently find themselves.

Only time will tell as to whom the Dons judge to be the right man to lead the club forward, however Ferguson’s name should definitely be considered in the race.