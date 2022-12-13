Opinion: Stockport County should look into long-term deal for Liverpool youngster

Stockport County’s 2022/23 campaign has been a roller coaster of emotions so far, with the Hatters embarking on their first season in the English Football League since 2011.

Dave Challinor’s men have turned their season around after a relatively poor start and are now pushing on for the elusive play-off places as we head into Christmas.

Many reinforcements brought in during the summer transfer window see their contracts expire at the end of the season, whether they’ve been signed on a short-term deal or on loan. Most of these top players seem invested in the project at Stockport and will be enticed to stick around if they continue to knock on the door of the play-offs or even promotion.

However, one man that County absolutely must keep at the club long term is young goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

At this point in the season, Jaros’ loan deal at Stockport County from Liverpool has been a huge success, with the Czech keeper acting as an excellent first-choice ahead of long-time goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

His time at Edgeley Park is due to end on May 31st 2023, but Jaros’ prominence at County and his almost certain surplus to requirements status at Liverpool may mean he would want to extend his time at the club, having recorded five clean sheets in 11 league appearances.

The goalkeeper role at Stockport County has become a pillar of the club since their Football League hiatus, with Hincliffe garnering legend status, helping the team climb from the National League North upwards. Whilst these shoes are big for a young man to fill, Jaros has proven his capability and has given owner Mark Stott a reason to initiate talks with Liverpool over a permanent transfer in the summer.

With the likes of Andy Cannon slipping through Stockport’s fingers after he returned to Hull City (then joining National League rivals Wrexham), keeping talented youngsters like Jaros has to be a priority for Stockport County.