Opinion: Stevenage have to prioritise new contract for 28-year-old

Stevenage’s 2022/23 campaign has got off to a dream start sitting in 2nd place, a far outcry from seasons past.

They are in a strong position to win promotion and play League One football for the first time since 2014.

Plenty of stars see their deals with the Boro expire at the end of the season and if Stevenage’s impressive start falls off and promotion isn’t secured, there will be uncertainty around the futures of those key players.

However, one man Stevenage need to keep is key defender Dan Sweeney.

Sweeney’s contract situation…

As it stands, the Stevenage player is out of contract at the end of 2022/23 season.

Sweeney signed for the Boro after leaving title winners Forest Green Rovers in the summer and he has been a revelation at for Steve Evans’ side. His ability on the ball and calmness under pressure has helped him become one of the division’s standout players of the season so far, and he’s been ever-present for Stevenage this season.

The 28-year-old has not missed a League Two game thus far and when he’s been absent in cup competitions, the difference has been clear to see. He’s even chipped in with some goals too, netting four times across all competitions in 29 outings.

His coolness and leadership has very much influenced Evans’ side who not long ago was only saved from relegation to the National League by an appeal to an independent panel, with said appeal sending Macclesfield down eventually.

If Stevenage can go up this season they will need Sweeney’s quality, and if they fall short, he’ll be needed to help Evans’ side go again in the 2022/23 campaign.