Opinion: Preston North End should weigh up a contract extension for this 30-year-old

After a thrilling victory over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Preston now occupy 6th place in the Championship table.

The race for promotion remains very competitive, but Preston will look to cement their position in the play-offs as the Championship campaign gets back underway.

And ahead of the weekend, fan favourite Ryan Ledson and the ever-improving Liam Lindsay opted to extend their stay in Lancashire, both signing two-year deals.

Despite this, there is still one more crucial player the club must award a new contract to – former Burnley and Hull City man Robbie Brady.

As things currently stand, the experienced Brady is out of contract in the summer of 2023. After signing on a free from Bournemouth back in July, Brady has certainly proved that he was a gamble worth taking.

Since arriving at the Lancashire club Brady has registered three assists in 21 league appearances, operating in numerous positions down the left as well as having stints as an attacking midfielder.

Brady’s signing was certainly a risk, as the Irishman’s injury record is something to worry about. However, Brady has played 1525 minutes of Championship football so far this season and has provided real quality when pushing forward.

If Preston want to mount a serious bid for promotion then offering Brady a new contract will only help Ryan Lowe’s side – now and in the long-run.

There is still a few additional players who deserve a contract extensions but the 30-year-old Brady gives his side attacking quality and experience, which is key in what is a youthful Preston side right now.

Hopefully Brady can continue his fine form for the remainder of the season and be rewarded for his efforts with an extended stay in Lancashire.

Preston North End next host QPR in the Championship this weekend – the R’s go into this one under new management with Neil Critchley having taken charge over the weekend, and so it will be a difficult game to approach for Lowe’s side.