Opinion: Plymouth Argyle have to prioritise a contract for 25-year-old

Short-term contracts are part and parcel of lower-league football in England, and this is no different for Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth Argyle have a number of players whose deals will expire next year, one of which is 25-year-old forward Ryan Hardie, and the powers that be can’t afford to let him go.

A priority for the Pilgrims…

Barring the occasional wasteful performance, no one has delivered week-in-week-out like Hardie since he arrived at Home Park. The Scotsman pairs his lightning speed with a great desire to press and run right until the final whistle.

Hardie is an invaluable player and so a new contract for him needs to be a priority.

The Scot first joined the club on loan from Blackpool in 2020, beginning as an erratic finisher while living in the shadow of Luke Jephcott. Hardie enjoyed an upturn in form to the point that Argyle went out and spent the money to sign him permanently and since, he superseded the academy product to the point where Jephcott has departed Home Park on loan.

Hardie has had his low moments in the green and white, most notably the penalty miss at Stamford Bridge that gifted Chelsea a spot in round five of the FA Cup. In the wider context of the 2021/22 campaign though, the striker scored 16 times and contributed five assists in the league.

He has picked up where he left off with eight goals to his name this season too, a tally bettered by only a few including Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jevani Brown.

It is a fascinating situation for Steven Schumacher in the final third, with a number of players able to contribute.

No one individual is overly relied upon, as can be seen by the scoring charts. Hardie leads the way with eight whereas Morgan Whittaker has seven, Finn Azaz and Niall Ennis have six, and Birmingham City loanee Sam Cosgrove has amassed five.

All in all, Hardie is an integral player for Plymouth Argyle and continues to make the difference as they lead the pack in League One. He clearly enjoys playing in Devon and the fans are enamoured by him – a new deal would surely suit all parties.