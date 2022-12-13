‘One of the best’ – Middlesbrough’s top 3 January signings of the last decade

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick will oversee his first transfer window in charge of the club next month, and there could be several incomings and outgoings at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough overcame Luton Town on Saturday afternoon as they beat the Hatters 2-1 at home. The result sees them into the top half of the table for the first time since the opening weekend and they have won their last three games in a row and are five unbeaten.

January could be a promising time for Boro as they could just be one or two additions off really making their mark in the division and pushing for a place in the top six. They have had some big arrivals in recent years, and here we look at who we think are the club’s top three January signings of the past decade…

3. Jordan Rhodes

Signed as one of the best strikers in the Championship, many expected Rhodes to continue his hot streak in the colours of Middlesbrough. He may have only netted six goals in 24 appearances but it was the importance of his goals in their promotion-winning campaign that sees him take a place on this list.

Taking off Rhodes’ goals in the 2015-16 campaign would result in a loss of nine points, the difference between finishing in the top two and promotion to the Premier League or the dreaded play-offs. His 91st minute winner at Bolton Wanderers in particular will live long in the memory for Boro fans.

2. Gaston Ramirez

If Rhodes’ goals were a huge part of getting Boro promoted in 2016, Ramirez was the architect. Whilst on loan from Southampton, the Uruguay international scored seven goals and registered four assists in 18 games and was the catalyst in getting the club into the top two.

Despite showing occasional brilliance the following season after signing permanently, including a solo goal running from his own half against Bournemouth, Ramirez wasn’t able to replicate the form shown the previous year on a consistent basis.

1. Daniel Ayala

By far and away Middlesbrough’s strongest January signing is Ayala. The centre-back arrived from Norwich City on loan initially and impressed enough to warrant a permanent buy the following season.

He went on to make over 200 appearances for the club, helping them to the play-offs twice and promotion to the Premier League alongside the aforementioned duo in 2016. He was a rock at the back and will go down as one of the best centre-backs at the Riverside in recent memory.