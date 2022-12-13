Leeds United closing in on signing of Birmingham City man, report reveals

Leeds United are ‘closing in’ on the capture of Birmingham City youngster George Hall, reports TEAMtalk.

Hall, 18, has been linked with Leeds United throughout 2022.

The Whites have had their eye on the Birmingham City starlet for some time and were making efforts to sign him last summer, but Blues resisted the approaches.

Ahead of January, there’s been speculation that Leeds United were renewing their efforts to sign Hall and now TEAMtalk is reporting that the Premier League side are honing in on the deal.

TEAMtalk add that Leeds United are ‘ready to capitalise’ on Birmingham City’s failed takeover – last week it was revealed that Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson had withdrawn their bid to take over the club.

It was reported last summer that Blues had knocked back a £3million bid for Hall. There’s no suggestion of a price tag this time round but given the fact that Birmingham City didn’t accept £3million last summer, Leeds are likely having to pay more than that amount.

A blow for Blues?

Whilst Hall is a player with a lot of potential, his sale could potentially help fund a few January signings, and so all is not lost for John Eustace and his side.

Hall has featured 18 times in the Championship this season but has mostly been used as a substitute.

And Eustace has a number of other youngsters breaking through, so if Hall moves on, it’s another credit to the club’s youth system which is quickly starting to produce a lot of good players.

The club’s ongoing takeover saga does not bode well ahead of January. But Hall’s potential sale could help ease that blow and hopefully give Eustace a bit of money to spend in the New Year.