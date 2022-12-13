Latest Watford news: International defender linked, Hornets eyeing striker + more

Watford find themselves in 5th place of the Championship table after their goalless draw v Hull City last weekend.

Slaven Bilic’s Watford have climbed back up the table and into the top-six after a rocky patch earlier in the campaign.

The Hornets are looking more like themselves as the Championship season approaches its midway point and with January just around the corner, the transfer rumour mill is really starting to turn.

And one player said to be on Watford’s radar is Ryan Porteous.

The Hibernian and Scotland defender is out of contract next summer and looks set to be on the move next month, with Watford one of a number of Championship sides said to be keen on the 23-year-old.

And another played linked with a potential move to Vicarage Road is Ezio Touray.

The towering non-league striker stands at 6’4 and Alan Nixon claims that the Basingstoke Town man is wanted by the Hornets ahead of January.

But Bilic believes he needs to strengthen in other areas of the pitch.

When asked which positions on the pitch he thinks need bolstering in the January transfer window, he told Watford Observer:

“Midfield and wings. It’s obvious.

“I have four great centre-backs now: we had a point where we had only one senior centre back fit. Today we had two senior centre backs on the bench.

“But in midfield we are extremely short, so short that we had to put Joao Pedro there.”

Lastly, Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr continued to be linked with a move away from the club, with Everton now being mentioned the most.

But reports coming out of Italy suggest that the Toffees are currently put off by his £35million valuation, whilst also mentioning that Watford’s sister club Udinese could end up signing Sarr next month.

Watford return to action away at bottom club Huddersfield Town this weekend.