Latest Sunderland news: Striker on Black Cats’ radar, youngster eyed by PL duo + more

Sunderland lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in the Championship last night, in what was a really disappointing night for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Sunderland went into half time 1-0 in front. But two West Brom goals in the second half secured an impressive comeback win for them, and subjected the Black Cats to a cold and miserable defeat.

But Sunderland remain in 11th place of the table and just four points outside the play-off places, and ahead of January there’s been some exciting transfer news for fans to mull over.

Reports have linked Sunderland with Brighton striker Deniz Undav and Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley.

Undav is struggling for game time at Brighton and it’s been revealed that Sunderland are one of a number of Championship clubs weighing up a January loan move for the German.

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon has claimed that Mowbray is keen on raiding his former club Blackburn for midfield maestro Buckley, who’s also struggling for game time this season.

And in another two pieces of exciting news; Sunderland are set to retain Ellis Simms for the remainder of the season and Ross Stewart is said to be keen on staying at the club.

Simms is on loan from Everton and amid the Toffees’ Premier League struggles, it had been speculated that they could recall Simms in January – but The Athletic says that won’t be the case.

And Stewart also looked like he could’ve faced a contested January. But Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says that Stewart wants to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Lastly, reports (via Daily Express) have linked with Liverpool and Everton with a potential move for Sunderland’s youth star Chris Rigg, who was linked with Newcastle United earlier this season too.

The Black Cats return to action v Hull City this weekend.