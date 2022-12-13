Latest Burnley news: Clarets linked with Brighton man, Championship signing ruled out + more

Burnley’s Championship campaign resumed with a win on Sunday.

The Clarets thumped QPR 3-0 away from home in what was another commanding win for Vincent Kompany’s side, who remain in 1st place of the table and three points ahead of Sheffield United in 2nd.

And as was the case last summer, Burnley look set to do some transfer business in January – but one player who doesn’t look like he’s on his way to Turf Moor is Viktor Gyokeres.

The Coventry City striker was linked with a big-money move to Burnley earlier this month, but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has all but quashed that rumour.

He told CoventryLive:

“I haven’t asked for any reassurances but I am just saying there’s absolutely zero chance that he [Gyokeres] will be sold in January.”

But as one door closes, another one opens; Burnley have since been linked with a potential loan swoop for Brighton striker Deniz Undav.

The German joined Brighton at the start of this year but spent the second half of last season out on loan.

He’s since returned to the south coast, but he’s struggling for game time, and now reports have credited Burnley and a number of other Championship sides with an interest in the striker.

Elsewhere, Alan Nixon revealed over the weekend that Burnley wing-back Vitinho is being monitored by the Brazilian national team ahead of a potential call-up in the months to come, whilst Kompany shared a fitness update on Ashley Westwood.

The attacker has been out since April with an ankle injury. After the win over QPR though, Kompany revealed this positive update on the 32-year-old:

“Ash is doing well, really well. It is just the nature of his injury. He has done extremely well in training and has had his first friendly games but we want to make sure we don’t jump any steps.”

In other Championship news, QPR have appointed Neil Critchley as their new head coach.