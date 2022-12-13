Journalist reveals the 3 areas Middlesbrough are looking to strengthen in January

Middlesbrough will prioritise a central midfielder, a wide forward and a striker in the January window, according to Teesside Live writer Craig Johns.

Middlesbrough are going into their first transfer window under the guidance of new boss Michael Carrick and they will be looking to strengthen in the hopes of progressing up the table in the months to come.

They currently sit in 12th in the Championship table but are just four points off a place in the play-offs. This will ultimately be their goal come the end of the season but they may need a few additions in order to help their chances.

Carrick has put out the same starting eleven for the last five games in a row, but there are a couple of positions which could need strengthening in the transfer window, and Teesside Live writer Johns has revealed that the Teessiders are prioritising a central midfielder, a wide forward and a striker.

Why the three priority positions make sense…

At present, Boro have a lot of central midfielders but only Jonny Howson, Hayden Hackney and Matt Crooks have proved their worth. The likes of Alex Mowatt, Massimo Luongo and Caolan Boyd-Munce haven’t imposed themselves enough and so another midfielder would go a long way in helping the club move onwards and upwards.

Middlesbrough’s squad is built for previous boss Chris Wilder’s preferred formation of 5-3-2, in that there is a lack of natural wingers, and an overabundance of central midfielders and centre-backs. Since Carrick took charge he has deployed Isaiah Jones and Riley McGree out wide and a new wide forward should clearly be a priority.

Up front is no different. Chuba Akpom has been Boro’s go-to guy for goals, whilst Marcus Forss has proved an adequate deputy and strike partner. Summer signings Rodrigo Muniz and Matthew Hoppe could depart with the former returning to Fulham and the latter leaving on loan and so a striker to partner Akpom would be a huge boost to their play-off hopes.