Everton’s stance on Watford transfer swoop becomes clearer after price tag is revealed

Everton are keen on Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, but the Toffees are put off by the Hornets’ current asking price of £35million, according to reports.

Sarr, 24, has been on the brink of leaving Watford for a few transfer windows now.

The Senegalese international had seen his World Cup campaign come to an end at the hands of England last week but he wasn’t involved in the Watford squad that played Hull City at the weekend.

And now, a report from Italian outlet Tutto Udinese has claimed that Everton have a growing interest in the attacker, but that Watford’s current asking price of £35million is putting them off making a move.

The same report goes on to reveal that Sarr is eager to leave Vicarage Road next month and that if he can’t be moved on for a decent price, he could go to Watford’s sister club Udinese.

Sarr’s Watford time coming to an end…

Sarr has stayed fairly loyal to Watford already, having suffered two Premier League relegations with the club.

He came close to leaving last summer but his move to Aston Villa fell through, and he’s been in decent form in the Championship so far with six goals and four assists to his name.

A January move though could be best for everyone – he’s out of contract in 2024 and so Watford will want to recoup some of that £40million they paid for him in 2019, but whether any team will match their valuation remains to be seen.

A move to Udinese might be a likely outcome, with Everton not looking likely to break the bank in January after their previous years of misspending.