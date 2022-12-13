Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday’s true striker stance amid Everton starlet links

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed the Owls have no plans to add another striker to their ranks in the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday could do with a new face or two this winter to bolster their bid for a return to the Championship.

A few names have already been speculated about heading into January too, with Everton striker Tom Cannon said to be a loan target for the Owls amid Hearts‘ interest in versatile striker Callum Paterson.

However, speaking with The Star, Moore has now clarified Wednesday’s position on a possible striker signing.

He stated that the club have no plans to bring a new forward in ahead of the January transfer window. When quizzed on a possible striker addition, he said:

“No, we’re just looking at the team in terms of where we’re at.”

As it stands, Sheffield Wednesday have Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks and the earlier mentioned Paterson as options up top, while attacking midfielder Josh Windass can play as a centre-forward too.

No need for a new striker?

If Paterson does head back to Scotland, the case could be made that another striker signing is needed at Hillsborough.

Having three natural strikers when often playing with two up top seems a bit of a risk if one of them picks up an injury, but maybe a departure for Paterson would lead to a reassessment of the situation.

Until then though, Sheffield Wednesday have enough options up top and another addition could leave their striking department a bit crowded.

It seems to have put a cork in the links with Everton starlet Cannon too, so that could open the door for someone else to swoop in for his services this winter.