Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer plan for centre-back

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed the club are trying to loan out David Agbontohoma.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited former Arsenal academy talent Agbontohoma in the summer of 2021, bringing him in after his contract with Premier League club Southampton came to an end.

Since then, the 21-year-old has found almost all of his game time with the Owls’ U21s side.

There have been four senior outings in the EFL Trophy, but first-team game time has eluded the promising centre-back on the whole. However, Owls boss Moore has confirmed the club plan to change that.

As quoted by The Star, Moore confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to send the youngster out on loan in a bid to give him more senior experience.

He’s trained with the first-team at Hillsborough but Moore said he now wants ‘frontline football’ for Agbontohoma.

“We want to,” he said when asked about a loan.

“But we’ve got to have somebody willing. We want to give him frontline football.

“He’s done really well, David. But we feel that though – in terms of training in and around the first-team – he does well, he needs that time on the frontline just to add that bit more power and decision-making to his game.

“He’s got the football understanding and capabilities, it’s just about putting it into practice on a Saturday. “We continuously look for that opportunity of getting him a loan somewhere where he’s going to play first-team football. But that’s been alluding us at the moment.”