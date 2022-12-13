Danny Cowley suggests the door could be open for Portsmouth forward to leave in January

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has suggested the door could be open for Ronan Curtis to leave in January, stating they would prefer not to lose him on a free at the end of the season.

Portsmouth man Curtis has been a star performer for the club for much of his four-and-a-half-year stay at Fratton Park, managing 56 goals and 42 assists in 214 outings.

He’s previously drawn interest from higher leagues too, but his place in the starting XI isn’t quite as nailed on as it used to be. The Irishman has played 16 times in League One so far, with nine coming as starts and seven as appearances off the bench.

Question marks surround his long-term future too with his current deal up at the end of the season.

Now, speaking to The News, Pompey boss Cowley has said that they are open-minded over his future. He went on to add that they would prefer he didn’t leave for nothing at the end of the season too, seemingly opening the door to a winter exit. He said:

“There’s no change from the summer, really. We’re just open-minded, so we’ll see how that unfolds.

“Ronan will always give his all in terms of his work ethic. He’s a physical, robust player. His number in terms of goals and assists have always been at the top of the league, certainly in his position.