Danny Cowley suggests the door could be open for Portsmouth forward to leave in January

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has suggested the door could be open for Ronan Curtis to leave in January, stating they would prefer not to lose him on a free at the end of the season.
Portsmouth man Curtis has been a star performer for the club for much of his four-and-a-half-year stay at Fratton Park, managing 56 goals and 42 assists in 214 outings.
He’s previously drawn interest from higher leagues too, but his place in the starting XI isn’t quite as nailed on as it used to be. The Irishman has played 16 times in League One so far, with nine coming as starts and seven as appearances off the bench.
Question marks surround his long-term future too with his current deal up at the end of the season.
Now, speaking to The News, Pompey boss Cowley has said that they are open-minded over his future. He went on to add that they would prefer he didn’t leave for nothing at the end of the season too, seemingly opening the door to a winter exit. He said:
“There’s no change from the summer, really. We’re just open-minded, so we’ll see how that unfolds.
“Ronan will always give his all in terms of his work ethic. He’s a physical, robust player. His number in terms of goals and assists have always been at the top of the league, certainly in his position.
“But we also understand that no matter how important a player is to us, if a player is going to become out of contract then we are a business. Our preference will be to not let an asset leave the club for free.”
Would a winter exit be for the best?
Curtis is a player Portsmouth could probably still get a decent fee for. He’s 26 and has shown before that he can play at a high level, so even if he’s not quite at those heights with Pompey anymore, there’s no reason why a fresh start couldn’t get the best out of him again.
It seems best for Pompey that they sanction a January sale to ensure they pick up a fee for him rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see just how his situation pans out.
That said though, while it would be a blow to lose Curtis for nothing, he’s shown just how good he can be for Portsmouth. He can play anywhere across the front three and on his day, he can be a real terror for defenders.