Comment: West Brom player who Bruce didn’t fancy is a huge factor behind Corberan resurgence

West Brom came form behind to beat Sunderland in the Championship last night, with that second half performance perhaps being the best bit of football that Baggies fans have seen in years.

From the second whistle, West Brom allowed Sunderland no rest. Carlos Corberan’s side dominated possession and peppered the Sunderland goal until they found themselves in front, and they found themselves in front thanks to two goals of individual quality from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike.

After such a poor start to the season, West Brom suddenly have a side bursting with quality and momentum. Their midfield department is stacked with class and in Dike, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Karlan Grant, Corberan has three solid Championship attackers.

At the back, Dara O’Shea is proving to be a real leader and it’s pushing along those next to him. But behind him, Alex Palmer cannot be forgotten – the 26-year-old pulled out a huge, game-deciding save in the first half as he quickly becomes one of West Brom’s most important players under Corberan.

Out of the dark…

Palmer has had to bide his time at West Brom. He’s been loaned out on several occasions and he was forced to play as the club’s no.2 under Steve Bruce earlier this season, watching on as David Button struggled in between the sticks.

But having come into the starting XI before Bruce’s departure – largely due to a number of errors from Button which simply couldn’t go unpunished – Palmer has quickly and firmly asserted himself as the club’s no.1 goalkeeper, and it looks like he could be there for a long time to come.

At only 26 years old, Palmer is still young for a goalkeeper. But he proved last night that he can compete with the best in the Championship and that save from Pritchard’s close-range shot in the first half was a thing of beauty.

He also offers a calming reassurance at the back. Whenever Button played in goal, there was a sense of ‘something might go wrong at any minute’ and that instability filtered through the team – Button though was obviously not the sole reason for West Brom’s struggles under Bruce.

With Palmer in goal, West Brom have calmness emanating from the back. And with Corberan in charge, they have a newfound belief.