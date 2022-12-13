Comment: Critchley and QPR should go all out to sign this Blackpool man in January

QPR appointed former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley as their new head coach over the weekend.

And fans are excited for the future under their new boss. The Londoners have acted fairly quickly to bring him in and it seems like a really shrewd and well-thought appointment.

Critchley comes in at a difficult time though – QPR have lost their last four league games now and January is just around the corner too.

What QPR’s January transfer window might look like is anyone’s guess but in January, and indeed in the past two transfer windows, QPR have needed another striker.

Lyndon Dykes will score a decent amount of goals across the course of a campaign but QPR are in need of a different type of striker – one who’s more direct in his running, pacey.

And one such striker is Blackpool’s Jerry Yates.

The 26-year-old has nine goals to his name in the Championship this season, having seen links to a number of teams emerge including Rangers, Watford, and West Brom.

He flourished under Critchley during Blackpool’s promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, scoring 21 goals in a single League One campaign.

Yates fitted perfectly into the brand of free-flowing, fluid, and expansive football that Critchley will try to don at QPR and he’d provide excellent cover for Dykes, whose future may not lie with QPR after his previous links to Rangers have seemingly reignited since Michael Beale’s return to Ibrox.

Some reports have suggested that Yates could cost upwards of £5million in January though.

QPR are no longer a side to spend that much money on a single player and given Blackpool’s league position, they likely won’t let anyone go cheaply in January.

But still, £5million was just a suggestion in the media, and it seems like a pretty hefty price tag for a striker who, in truth, is yet to complete a full season of prolific Championship football.

Critchley though knows how to get the best from him and for Yates, a reunion with his former manager but at a club higher up in the Championship table must be an attractive option.

If Dykes is sold on and for a decent price, a move for Yates would seem more likely. But even if Dykes stays, QPR earned a bit of money from Rangers for Beale, so there might be some wiggle room in their January transfer budget and Yates would be a marquee first signing for Critchley.