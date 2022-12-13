Carlos Corberan shares social media message with West Brom fans after Sunderland win

West Brom’s resurgence under Carlos Corberan continued with an inspiring comeback win over Sunderland last night.

West Brom scored twice in the second half to seal a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light, with Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike both scoring their first goals for the club.

The win is West Brom’s fourth in a row and they now sit in 17th place of the table and only eight points outside the top-six.

Corberan is being lauded as a miracle worker on social media; his tactical tweaks and substitutions last night turned the game on its head.

And this afternoon, he took to Twitter to share this message with Baggies supporters:

We were very keen to be back in competitive action and despite the challenges, the players showed their character and ambition.

Proud of the effort from the whole group! #COYB pic.twitter.com/biU2KA0nsu — Carlos Corberán (@CarlosCorberan) December 13, 2022

Both Rogic and Dike’s goals were impressive – Rogic slotting the ball home with the outside of the boot and Dike thundering home a header as he gets back to full fitness.

The second half performance was impressive on the whole and as West Brom continue to climb up the table, many are starting to wonder just how far Corberan can take his side this season.

The season ahead…

After their disastrous start to the season, many Baggies fans would’ve been content with Championship survival this season.

But Corberan is quickly setting a high bar for himself and his players and perhaps a top half finish is the very minimum that West Brom should be achieving this season.

There’s a lot of teams in and around the top-six and so a play-off push might be ambitious, even though there’s only an eight-point gap between West Brom and Preston North End in 6th.

But if Corberan can keep building, and keep improving this side then there’s no reason to believe that he won’t eventually take West Brom back to the Premier League.