Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Burnley quiz: Do these 15 EFL stadiums hold more or less than Turf Moor?

byLuke Phelps
13 December 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Burnley thumped QPR 3-0 on Sunday, marking a winning return to league duties for Vincent Kompany’s side.

And Burnley return to their historic Turf Moor ground this weekend when they welcome an in-form Middlesbrough side, who look rejuvenated under Michael Carrick.

But how much do you know about your club’s stadium?

Try your hand at our latest stadiums quiz, where you have to guess whether these 15 English Football League stadiums hold more or less than Turf Moor.

See if you can score 100% and share it with your friends!

1 of 15

Does Loftus Road hold more or less than Turf Moor?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0