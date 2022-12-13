3 Hull City youngsters to watch out for in 2023

New Hull City boss Liam Rosenior will most certainly be looking towards the talented academy for the Tigers to change their fortunes.

The new era for the club under Acun Ilicali will bring a focus on the youngsters coming through the ranks, with the owner stating his ‘dream’ to buy another club to help the development of the academy.

Ilicali has not yet made any steps in buying what would be a feeder club for Hull City. But, ambition has been shown in developing the youth system, of which already has some standout names…

Vaughn Covil

The USA U16 capped winger will be keen to make a difference to the fairly disappointing first half of the season. The hot prospect was signed from League One outfit Forest Green Rovers, who he made only two appearances for, but he has already shown to be developing well this season.

Despite playing very limited minutes this season, he showed glimpses of quality and promise, of which was seen regularly in his loan spell at Melksham Town.

The 19-year-old has been unlucky with injuries, but when fit, he could have a role to play on the senior stage.

Salah Oulad M’Hand

After showing plenty of promise in the Arsenal Academy, the loan signing of the former Dutch U17 international certainly raised eyebrows. However, alike Covil, M’Hand has not been seen in action straight away recently picking up a muscle injury.

From his Arsenal days, it is clear that he is at his best with the ball at his feet as he looks to take players on. He also has the confidence to test the ‘keeper from outside the box.

The attacking midfielder is yet to make an appearance for Hull City as a result of injuries. However, Ilicali’s determination to have made the loan with an option to buy deal in the summer shows this player certainly has a bright future ahead.

Sincere Hall

The 18-year-old academy product certainly has a lot of promise with an impressive four goals in four appearances for the U21s.

The tricky winger signed his first professional contract in May 2022 after impressing in the academy.

Although he is yet to get a professional appearance for the club, the Bermuda U20 national has shown glimpses of what he could bring to the first-team, with him showing pace and skill in abundance.

As a result of Hull City’s ongoing injury issues, a chance could be given to Hall to impress under Rosenior.