3 Grimsby Town players to look out for in 2023

Grimsby Town have endured a mixed return to the English Football League this season.

After beginning the season with an excellent record away from Blundell Park, and a relatively poor one at home, points and particularly goals have become harder to come by.

But the future remains bright for Grimsby Town, and here we look at three of the club’s youngsters who could really make a breakthrough in 2023…

Alex Hunt

Hunt re-joined the Mariners after a very positive loan stint during the first half of last season. The 23-year-old has immense ability on the ball but hasn’t shown enough of his skill and composure since signing on deadline day.

He has been accused of being quite lightweight and something of a luxury at times, although he hasn’t had a consistent run in the side yet.

Prior to Christmas he operated in a midfield three, with limited movement, athleticism, and quality ahead of him. Midfield play-makers need forwards making clever runs ahead of them and with the return of John McAtee from injury and, hopefully, the arrival of a top-class League Two striker, it will allow Hunt to link up with better forwards and move the ball faster into better areas.

Niall Maher

Along with our very own Luke Waterfall, Maher was named in the National League Team of the Season for 2021/22. But since he signed in the summer, he’s been kept out of the side by Hull City loanee Andy Smith.

In the last few games he’s been selected ahead of Smith and has looked like a class act. He’s more composed in possession and athletic than your average lower league defender and fans are keen to see him demonstrate his talent in 2023.

There’s no reason to suggest he can’t shine in League Two, much like he did in the National League.

Otis Khan

This may be stretching the term ‘one to watch’, given hat Khan has been in and around League Two for some time now. Nevertheless, there is a sense that Khan may have finally found somewhere to call home.

Having spent the first quarter of the season out injured, he’s now nailed down a spot in the side and has improved massively.

Although, it seems that we still haven’t see the best of him. Like Hunt, he would benefit from a fit McAtee and a top striker in the side, and he could really explode and terrorise defenders. A big year beckons for his career.