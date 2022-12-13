3 central midfielders Blackburn Rovers should consider amid John Buckley’s Sunderland transfer links

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate John Buckley saw his long-term future at Ewood Park secured earlier this season, penning a deal until 2027.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has opted for other midfield options at times though this season.

Buckley started the first six league games but his involvement has been limited since, sitting out of the side for eight consecutive games across October and November. He’s now been linked with a winter exit too, with former boss Tony Mowbray claimed to be keen on bringing him to Sunderland.

And, even though he’s not seen many minutes, Rovers would look light on midfield options if he was to exit.

With that in mind, here are three midfielders the club should consider bringing in if Buckley heads for pastures new…

Jack Taylor – Peterborough United

Taylor was one of Peterborough United’s standout performers during their ill-fated 2021/22 Championship campaign and he remains one of the best central midfielders in League One.

At 24 and after nearly three years with the Posh, the time could have come for him to step up to the second-tier for good. He’s a well-rounded midfielder who reads the game well and could help get the best out of Sammie Szmodics, who he starred alongside at London Road.

Josh Onomah – Fulham

One man in need of a fresh start is Fulham midfielder Onomah. He has an extensive experience of Championship football but he’s struggled to impose himself in the Premier League but, under the right boss, he still seems like a player with untapped potential.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is now 25 and his Fulham deal is up next summer, although they do hold an extension option.

Mohamed Diomande – FC Nordsjaelland

Denmark is a region Tomasson and director of football Gregg Broughton are familiar with, so they’ll know all about the work going on at Nordsjaelland and the productivity of their academy.

Diomande looks as though he could be one of the next off the press at the club after nailing down a starting spot. He’s played 73 times for the club at only 21, chipping in with 11 goals and six assists in the process.