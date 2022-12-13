2 summer targets Sheffield Wednesday could realistically re-target in January including Newcastle United ace

Sheffield Wednesday have promotion back to the Championship well within their reach this season, after their play-off heartbreak last time round.

Darren Moore’s Owls currently sit in 3rd place of the League One table. Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, and Ipswich Town have been the division’s standout teams so far this season, but many may fancy Wednesday for automatic promotion.

The club has good squad depth and has become an attractive destination for a lot of young and exciting players, and next month could be another busy window for the Owls.

Here we look at two summer targets that Sheffield Wednesday could realistically re-target in January…

Sam Hoskins

The Northampton Town striker was linked with Sheffield Wednesday and a number of other clubs back in September.

Although the rumour came out after the summer transfer window had shut, it was said that Wednesday had been monitoring Hoskins for a while before.

He remains in prolific form for League Two side Northampton where he’s scored 13 goals in 15 league appearances this season.

Hoskins’ contract runs until 2024 and so it might take a decent fee to prise him from the Cobblers, but this coming window might be the optimal time for Northampton to make a good profit on the striker.

Elliot Anderson

On loan with Bristol Rovers in the second of last season, Newcastle’s talented youngster Elliot Anderson scored seven goals and assisted six more to help fire the Gas to promotion from League Two.

There was a lot of hype around him after that and a lot of teams were said to be keen on signing him on loan ahead of this season, including Wednesday.

But he remained at St James’ Park where Eddie Howe has handed his seven Premier League appearances so far this season.

With game time limited, it seems like Anderson could be heading for another loan move in the second half of the season and either League One or the Championship looks to be his level.

Moore could definitely do with Anderson’s creativity in attack and Newcastle may fancy sending him to a team that’s chasing promotion.