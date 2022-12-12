Were MK Dons right to sack Liam Manning?

On Sunday, MK Dons announced that they had parted company with head coach Liam Manning. But was is the right decision?

The Dons Liam Manning of his duties alongside the rest of his coaching staff after his side fell to their 13th defeat of the season on Saturday. MK Dons have now won just one of their last 11 fixtures in Sky Bet League One as they descend into 23rd place – six points adrift of safety.

But was it the right time to sack Manning? What went wrong for the young boss?

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

It’s fair to say that not many people would’ve seen this coming at the start of the season. Manning’s side missed out on promotion by a single point in the previous campaign, despite hammering Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season. They were ultimately defeated 2-1 in the play-offs by Wycombe Wanderers over the course two legs.

Expectations of the 37-year-old to repeat his successes of the previous season were high, despite a large turnover of players in the summer. The Dons failed to re-invest and replace the quality of names like Scott Twine and Harry Darling – which is not down to Manning but Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and his recruitment team. In that regard, the Dons gaffer was dealt a bad hand by his hierarchy.

Issues with recruitment and an overall toxic environment around the club has played a crucial role in the downfall of morale at Stadium MK this season.

Football is a results-driven business, however, and Manning failed to deliver. The club is an expensive one to run, as claimed by chairman Pete Winkelman back in 2019 – they simply cannot afford the drop back to the fourth tier of English football.

Dons supporters recognise that affairs off the pitch have been inadequate so far this season. With season ticket prices increasing three times over, on top of poor transparency by the club towards their supporters, displeasure among fans has been clear on social media and in attendance numbers at home matches so far this season.

The players were failing to play for Manning and the club needs immediate change before it is too late. MK Dons will forever be grateful for what is considered one of the best seasons in club history. However, it was time for Manning to go.