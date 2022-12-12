Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Trusted source dissects Swansea City’s reported interest in Crystal Palace star wanted by Hull City

byLuke Phelps
12 December 2022
Swansea City are said to be rivalling Hull City for the loan signing of Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei.

Ebiowei, 19, joined Crystal Palace from Derby County last summer and has since featured three times in the Premier League.

Ahead of the January transfer window though, there’s been suggestions that he could head out on loan with Hull City and now Swansea City said to be keen.

But an emerging report from trusted Swansea City source Planet Swans has poured cold water on the move.

Phil Sumbler writes that ‘it is genuinely difficult to see’ Ebiowei joining Swansea City on loan given the fact that a lot of Swansea’s on loan players don’t play that much football, and that there’ll be more interest in Ebiowei come January.

This will come as a boost to Hull City whose manager Liam Rosenior recently confirmed his side’s interest in Ebiowei – Rosenior previously managed Ebiowei at Derby County.

