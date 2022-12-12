Tony Mowbray reveals he tried to sign current West Brom star at Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said he tried to sign current West Brom star Jed Wallace during his time in charge of Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom managed to snap up Wallace in the summer transfer window after his contract with Championship rivals Millwall came to an end after the 2021/22 campaign.

He was a standout player during his time with the Lions and opted to make the move to a more upwardly mobile club in West Brom, for whom he has managed three goals and three assists in 20 Championship games so far this season.

Now, ahead of Sunderland’s Monday night clash with West Brom, Mowbray has revealed his previous attempt to sign Wallace.

As quoted by the Express and Star, the Black Cats boss was highlighting some of the key threats Carlos Corberan’s side possesses when admitting that he tried to take Wallace to Ewood Park while he was in charge of Blackburn Rovers, saying:

“I think they have very good players. Jed Wallace is someone I tried to sign at Blackburn and ended up at West Brom.”

A tough one to miss out on…

Wallace has proven himself to be one of the division’s best creative players during his time with Millwall and it will be hoped his summer move to West Brom can help him kick on further.

He’s caused plenty of defenders havoc while out wide and in attacking midfield, so it would have been intriguing to see just what he and Blackburn Rovers could have achieved if a deal panned out for Mowbray.

His main focus will now be on keeping him quiet though as Sunderland gear up for a tough trip to The Hawthorns. Both sides have been in strong form recently and limiting Wallace’s involvement would go a long way in the Black Cats’ bid to pick up an impressive victory.