Tomasson shares injury update on Callum Brittain following Blackburn Rovers’ defeat v Preston

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says he doesn’t know the full extent of Callum Brittain’s injury just yet.

Brittain was forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s Championship clash v Preston North End following a strong tackle from Preston’s Ryan Ledson.

Rovers’ summer signing has been a key figure at right wing-back so far this season but he could now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

After the game, Tomasson gave this injury update to the club:

“I don’t know about Callum yet. He went to the hospital and we’ll get a report later on.

“You always need to be checked, we don’t know what it is yet.”

Rovers went on to lose the game 4-1, with Bradley Dack scoring Blackburn’s only goal on the day – Tomasson’s side remain in 3rd place of the table but now sit five points behind Sheffield United in 2nd who beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

A blow for Blackburn…

Right-back was an area that Blackburn needed to bolster last summer. And Brittain has since become a key player of this starting XI but his absence could present Tomasson with a bit of a dilemma.

Clinton Mola filled in on the right but he’s naturally a midfielder. With January just around the corner, Tomasson could well be forced into the transfer market if Brittain’s injury is a serous one.

That could cause issues as Tomasson will surely have other ideas of where he needs to bolster in the New Year, but such is football and such is the Championship.

Blackburn will look to rectify Saturday’s poor performance when they visit Norwich City this weekend.