The latest on Viktor Gyokeres’ Coventry City future: Robins’ firm words hand Burnley a blow as speculation persists

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation in the run up to the January window.

Coventry City man Gyokeres has been the subject of interest from elsewhere for some time now, be it from clubs in the Premier League or at the top-end of the Championship.

Inevitably, with the January window nearing and the Swede in impressive form, further rumours have emerged in the run-up to the New Year too.

The Sky Blues’ Championship rivals are reportedly prepared to spend big on signing Gyokeres this winter, but what’s the latest on his situation as January moves closer and closer?

Well, despite the fact that Coventry City often look to cash in on their top players after developing them, it seems they’re keen to keep Gyokeres beyond the January transfer window. Mark Robins told Coventry Live that there is ‘zero’ chance he will be sold this winter, seemingly dealing a damning blow to Burnley’s hopes.

These words come after reports claimed in late November that the Sky Blues are keen to tie him down to a new contract amid Premier League interest from the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Wait and see what January holds…

Amid the reported interest in the former Brighton and Hove Albion man’s services, there’s not much that can be done but to wait and see just how his situation pans out.

Robins’ words show Coventry City’s intent but it has been said that Burnley will make good money available for a striker signing this winter, and Gyokeres will certainly not come cheap.

There’s no doubt that his qualities are deserving of a shot at a higher level but while the Sky Blues are looking to mount a push for the play-offs over the second half of the season, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see they want to hold onto their talismanic striker.

Whether or not Burnley or anyone else has the financial firepower to tempt them into a sale though, it will be interesting to see.