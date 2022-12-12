The latest on Lyndon Dykes’ QPR future: Fresh Morelos verdict could see Rangers’ interest in Scotland star persist

Rangers poached Michael Beale from Rangers last month, and the Gers could yet take Lyndon Dykes too.

Rangers replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst with Beale last month. It obviously came as a blow to QPR, but the R’s named Neil Critchley as their new boss yesterday.

Soon after Beale’s Rangers appointment, it was suggested that the former R’s boss could look into a January deal for QPR and Scotland striker Dykes.

So what’s the latest on that?

With the English Football League having now resumed, and Scottish top flight football resuming this week, transfer stories in the press have understandably dried up a touch.

But there’s a few bits that might indicate whether or not Rangers will actually move for Dykes in January.

Pete O’Rourke first made the suggestion that Rangers might fancy Dykes but he said that the deal would rely on whether or not Alfredo Morelos left Ibrox in the New Year.

And O’Rourke has now weighed in on Morelos’ situation. He recently told GiveMeSport:

“Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers pretty much every transfer window, and now he’s second choice to Colak I think that it’s more and more likely that Rangers could decide to cash in on him in January.”

So Dykes to Rangers could well be a move that is brewing ahead of January.

But whether Dykes would really fancy a reunion with Beale remains to be seen – soon after Beale’s Rangers appointment was confirmed, Dykes posted a cryptic social media post which many think was directed towards Beale.

Since then, Dykes has spoken out on Beale’s exit.

He revealed how all the players warmed to Beale and how football can be unexpected in that way, but didn’t allude to a future reunion with the 42-year-old coach.

So given O’Rourke’a latest update on Morelos’ Rangers future, and also the fact that Beale is set to have some spending money for the January transfer window, Dykes to Rangers may be a rumour that doesn’t go away too easily or too soon.