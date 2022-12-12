The 4 players linked with Sunderland ahead of January and the likelihood of each deal happening

Sunderland look set for a busy January transfer window with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ rebuild of the club well underway now.

After earning a long-awaited promotion from League One last season, Sunderland have since re-acclimatised to the Championship and are performing well under Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats boss sees his side face West Brom tonight after an impressive 3-0 win over Millwall last weekend.

Mowbray has revealed that transfer discussions are taking place at the club as we approach January, and here we dissect the four Sunderland transfer rumours that have come out in the past couple of weeks…

Cameron Archer

Sunderland are once again being linked with Aston Villa prospect Cameron Archer.

The youngster was tipped to go out on loan last summer and Sunderland were linked then as well.

But he stayed at Villa Park where he’s barely featured this season and now it seems like he could be loaned out for the second half of the campaign.

Is it likely to happen?

Sunderland could definitely do with some attacking cover to avoid an injury crisis up top like they have done in the first half of this season.

And Archer would definitely be a good signing for the Black Cats. But with so many teams likely to be interested, it could take a lot for Mowbray to make it happen.

What’s more is that Cameron’s brother Jordan recently said that the Aston Villa man would like to return to Preston North End where he flourished in the second half of last season.

Ryan Porteous

It’s claimed that Sunderland are among a number of Championship clubs looking into the January signing of Hibernian and Scotland international Ryan Porteous.

The Hibs contract rebel looks set to be sold off next month ahead of his contract expiry next summer, and so he could be available for a decent price.

Is it likely to happen?

Given injuries across the pitch, Mowbray has been forced to deploy some people in unfamiliar positions, particularly in defence, so someone with Porteous’ versatility could be hugely beneficial – he can play on the right or down the middle.

But often with these types of transfers, clubs get drawn into a bidding war because there’s so many teams interested, and although Sunderland could have money to spend, they likely won’t overspend in January.

This move seems to have a possibility but for now, it doesn’t seem like a huge possibility.

Deniz Undav

Brighton striker Deniz Undav has struggled for game time this season. The former Royal Union SG striker joined the Seagulls last summer after notching 26 goals in the Belgian top flight last time round, but he’s featured just eight times in the Premier League since arriving.

Sunderland have been linked with a potential loan move for the German.

Is it likely to happen?

This rumour was a bit of a random one, but it makes sense. Undav clearly has ability but he’s taking some time to adapt to the English game, and so a loan move to the Championship could be ideal for him.

Again though, Sunderland are just one of a number of teams said to be keen and so it might be a difficult one for the Black Cats. Also, reports are suggesting that Ross Stewart is now set to stay beyond January after speculation that he could leave, so Mowbray might not be targeting another no.9.

John Buckley

Yesterday, Alan Nixon claimed that Mowbray was keen on a reunion with Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley.

The central midfielder flourished in Mowbray’s last season at Ewood Park last time round but has struggled for game time under current manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Buckley has featured just 10 times this season and with a number of those appearances coming off the bench.

Is it like to happen?

Like the Bradley Dack rumours before this, it makes sense given Buckley and Mowbray’s connection.

Sunderland could well do with a creative no.10 to offer a bit of cover for Alex Pritchard and Buckley would offer that and more – he can play the box-to-box role very well and at 23 years old, he remains a young player.

This one looks like it could be one to watch out for but with Buckley being young and having performed well last time round, Sunderland may have to dig deep to make this move happen.