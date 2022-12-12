The 3 players linked with West Brom ahead of January and the likelihood of each deal happening

West Brom face Sunderland in the Championship tonight.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping that the month-long break from Championship action will have been sufficient time to get this Baggies squad in shape.

The went into the break on the back of three-straight wins but face a strong-looking Sunderland side tonight, with weekend results having pushed West Brom back into the bottom three.

January could well dictate how well West Brom fare this season, but who’s been linked with a move to The Hawthorns so far?

We look at the three names linked with West Brom in recent weeks and how likely they all are to sign…

Jon Russell

Earlier this month, Corberan was linked with his former player at Huddersfield Town, Jon Russell.

The central midfielder has been exiled from the current side due to an ongoing debate surrounding his contract and Corberan is said to have an interest as we approach January.

Is it likely?

Yes. This one definitely seems to have a chance of happening given Corberan’s knowledge of the player and also the fact that Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham has all but confirmed that Russell would be able to move on in January.

Ryan Porteous

Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous looks set to be on the move in January. He’s out of contract next summer and has recently turned down the offer of an extension, with West Brom among the teams to have been linked.

Is it likely?

Porteous would definitely be a decent signing for West Brom – he’s a lot younger than some of West Brom’s current defensive options and he could be available for a decent price too.

But there’s a lot of teams said to have an interest in him and so for West Brom, who are fairly well-stocked in the defensive department, Porteous might not be a priority as things stand.

Lamare Bogarde

Aston Villa’s young Dutch centre-back Lamare Bogarde was linked with potential loan moves to the Championship last week.

The 18-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League for Villa but Football Insider say that he could be loaned out in January, and that West Brom and Norwich are keen.

Is it likely?

Again, West Brom may not be in the market for a central defender on January, so this link to Bogarde are somewhat questionable straight away.

But West Brom and Villa have done business in the past, often involving younger players, and so this link can’t be ruled out entirely.

If the Baggies do want to bring in a new central defender in January though, you’d expect Corberan to want someone with a bit more experience that Bogarde.