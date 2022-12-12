Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face West Brom with key stars back in contention

Sunderland take on West Brom this evening in the Championship.

The Black Cats are looking to make it two wins from two following their 3-0 victory over Millwall last time out, but the Baggies will be no easy ride.

Carlos Corberan’s side look a totally new outfit since the Spaniard took over, and West Brom seem to be going only one way in the league standings. West Brom have won their past three outings, but the World Cup break may have halted their momentum.

Sunderland team news

Ross Stewart is expected to be involved on Monday, however it’s more likely the Scotsman features from the bench.

Alex Pritchard missed training on Thursday due to a groin injury, with Luke O’Nien also picking up a knock.

On a more positive note, Dan Ballard is back in contention with the centre half back in full training following his injury picked up in August.

World Cup representatives Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette are back in the north east, however neither will likely start given the circumstances.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Ballard

Batth

Alese

Evans (C)

Neil

Clarke

Embleton

Amad

Simms

With Pritchard missing training, it seems possible Elliot Embleton will step in to replace him after making an appearance of the bench last weekend.

Elsewhere, Ballard could replace O’Nien if he can’t shake his knock by tonight in a move which would see the partnership return of Danny Batth and Ballard, one which looked so promising before the injury to the latter.

Sunderland are beginning to look like a whole new team with their injury list starting to shrink and that can only be a good thing for Tony Mowbray as his side look to edge closer towards the top-six.

The game tonight kicks off at 20:00pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.